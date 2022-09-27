- A car fire along I-580 in Oakland Monday night quickly spread to nearby brush, growing to four alarms before it was tamped down. The fire occurred between Seminary Drive and Edwards Avenue just after 6 p.m. [ABC 7]
- A San Francisco Fire Department truck rolled out of control on Monday when its air brakes became dislodged, causing some damage. The truck, Engine 24 stationed on Hoffman Street near Upper Market and Twin Peaks, rolled into six parked vehicles on the street, causing damage. [KRON4]
- Rescue teams from the Oakland Zoo have been patrolling the streets of downtown Oakland to find fallen fledgling black-crowned night herons, which tend to fall out of nests as they learn to fly. The bird is the official bird of Oakland, and the teams have rescued 140 chicks so far this year. [KPIX]
- A collision in Fremont early Monday between a car and a big rig left one of the passengers in the car dead. [East Bay Times]
- Elon Musk's scheduled deposition by Twitter's legal team didn't happen Monday. [CNN]
- Alyssa Nakken, who this season with the Giants became the first woman ever to hold a field coaching position for a major-league team, has become a major draw for autograph hounds here and on the road. [Chronicle]
- The next COVID wave (yes, there likely will be one) appears to be taking shape in the UK, which could mean we'll see it here in about a month — so get your bivalent boosters! [CNN]
- Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba last night as a Category 3 storm, and it is on track to ravage Florida's western coast later this week. [New York Times]
