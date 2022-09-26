- One arrest has been made in a Sunday double-homicide in Hayward that killed a father and son. 22-year-old Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax of Hayward is being held on murder charges. [KRON4]
- A wrong-way crash on Sunday on I-80 near Davis killed three people. The crash happened around 3:10 a.m., with an Infiniti sedan hitting a Hyundai, and both drivers were killed, as well as a passenger in the Infiniti. [East Bay Times]
- SF Supervisor Aaron Peskin is apologizing for what he calls some "inelegant" comments he made about D6 supervisor candidate Honey Mahogany. Peskin recently endorsed Breed appointee Matt Dorsey for the job, and suggested he didn't know what Mahogany "believes in" — but in referring to Mahogany, who is transgender, he probably shouldn't have referred to "people who I think are real people and who are human and aren’t the stereotype of a political climber" as the kinds of candidates he prefers. [Chronicle]
- Officials with the U.S. Forest Service have seized one of PG&E's power poles for investigation at the site of the origin of the Mosquito Fire. [Chronicle]
- Jupiter is at its closest to the Earth tonight as it has been in almost 60 years, and you should be able to get a good look at it around the Bay for the next week or two. [SFGate]
- Caltrain introduced its first all-electric train fleet on Saturday, which will provide a 97% reduction in carbon emissions once they go into service... in two years. [Examiner]
- Local animal shelters in the Bay Area getting overcrowded again, now that garbage people are giving up their pandemic pets and fewer people are seeking to adopt them. [KPIX]
- El Alto, the upscale Mexican-Californian restaurant in a new Los Altos food hall from celebrity chef Traci Des Jardins, has suddenly closed after just six months in business. [Hoodline]
Photo: Andreas Strandman