San Francisco's homicide count just rose by two following an assault that proved deadly on Third Street in the Bayview, and a fatal stabbing in Hallidie Plaza.

The first homicide occurred Saturday, after a man was the victim of an aggravated assault on the 5000 block of Third Street in the Bayview. As KPIX reports via the SFPD, the assault took place around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was found "on the ground suffering from life threatening injuries," and after being treated for those injuries, he later died at the hospital. The victim's identity was being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Another man was killed in a stabbing early Monday near Union Square. As NBC Bay Area reports, the victim was found suffering from apparent stab wounds in Hallidie Plaza, near the Powell Street Station entrance to BART and Muni, around 4 a.m. today.

Officers and paramedics rendered emergency aid, but the victim died from his wounds.

No arrests have been made in either case, and nor has any suspect information been provided.

These were the 39th and 40th homicides of the year in San Francisco, potentially pushing the homicide count past where it was at this time last year — as of September 19, there had been 38 homicides at the time last year.

A pair of homicides also occurred the previous weekend in the city, within hours of each other on September 18.

Anyone with information about these latest cases is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. Anyone who provides a tip may stay anonymous.

