There were two homicides in San Francisco between Sunday night and early Monday morning in two separate incidents in the Fillmore and in the Tenderloin.

The Tenderloin killing took place around 10:10 p.m. Sunday inside a residence on the 900 block of Geary Street, between Larkin and Polk streets.

As Bay City News reports, arriving officers were directed to an apartment where they found two victims suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, where one of them died. The second victim remains in critical condition.

Another homicide occurred several hours later, at around 2:51 a.m. Monday, in the Fillmore District. Per Bay City News, the city's ShotSpotter system led police to the intersection of Buchanan and Turk streets, but officers were quickly directed to the intersection of Laguna and Turk, where they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

These two killings bring SF's homicide count for the year up to 38.

The last homicide to be added to the count occurred on September 6 just a half block from this morning's shootings. In that incident, a male victim was found on Larch Way, a short distance from Laguna and Turk streets, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died from those injuries on September 8.

It's not clear if these two killings might be linked.

Anyone with information about last night's homicides is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. You may remain anonymous.

