- Thousands of motorcycling mourners and Hells Angels gathered at the Stockton Speedway on Saturday for a six-hour funeral service honoring club founder Sonny Barger, who died in June. Police were concerned about the potential for violence, but the event went off without incident. [KCRA]
- An East Bay jury had a split verdict earlier this month in the case of two brothers accused in the shooting death of a man in Castro Valley in March 2021. The jury found 27-year-old Louis Arbee guilty of murdering Tyon Bratcher, who was in a vehicle with Arbee's girlfriend; the jury found Arbee's brother, Danquay Johnson, not guilty. [Bay Area News Group]
- A father and son were found fatally stabbed in Hayward on Sunday morning in an apparent double homicide. [KTVU]
- Temperatures will cool off in the middle of this week, but warm up again by the weekend for Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and Castro Street Fair. [Chronicle]
- Elon Musk is getting deposed today by Twitter's attorneys in preparation for their October court date. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Biden Justice Department is hammering out an agreement over data security with Chinese company ByteDance to allow them to continue operating TikTok in the U.S. without selling the app. [New York Times]
- Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered Sunday in San Lorenzo for a vigil for Rienheart Asuncion, the man killed in a road rage incident last week. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Oakland A's remain last in the AL West, and the team set a franchise record for home losses on Sunday with their 51st loss at home of the season against the Mets. [KPIX]
