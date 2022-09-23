- "Mystery bowls" continue popping up on rooftops in San Francisco. Buildings in South Beach have recently had their roofs adorned with a collection of bowls — most of which look black — by an unknown person... for reasons unclear; Reddit user u/kimboallan posted pictures showing the bowls on solar panels near Oracle Park. [KRON4]
- A shooting in Oakland left one dead and two injured during an attempted robbery. According to Oakland police, a Brinks employee opened fire killing at a suspected robber in the parking lot of the Napa Autoparts store on 44th Avenue and International Boulevard; the Brinks employee and an innocent bystander were injured; the alleged robber was killed. [ABC7]
- Two former Alameda County sheriff’s deputies, who were accused of unlawfully beating a fleeing man in a Mission District alley in 2015, reached pretty minor plea agreements under former DA Boudin last year. [Chronicle]
- This weekend's mostly sunny weather is good news for Portola Festival goers and Folsom Street Fair attendees. [Weather.com]
- Causwells — the beloved burger joint in the Marina — is now serving tableside martinis and cheesy bread that's worth a trip, alone. [Eater SF]
- Speaking of food news: Sliver Pizzeria has opened a restaurant in Uptown Oakland, which makes it the company's fifth location... with three more on the way. [Hoodline]
- The San Francisco Center for the Book’s 19th annual Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival is back this Sunday for another all-day public printmaking and book-arts event. [Mission Local]
- With inflation and interest rates on the rise, fears of the U.S. entering a recession have again entered the conversation. [NYT]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/DianeBentleyRaymond