We are now in the fourth month of the local monkeypox outbreak — now officially being referred to as MPX or "em-pox" — and the case numbers have leveled off considerably.

San Francisco is frequently seeing days with zero recorded cases, or just one or two, and in the month of September so far, the city has seen a total of 32 new cases — or about 10 per week, as of September 21.

The bulk of cases recorded in the city happened in July, just as the vaccine rollout was going into full swing.

Over 24,000 people in San Francisco, primarily men who have sex with men, have received first doses of the Jynneos MPX vaccine, and second doses are now readily available at SF General, Building 30, for walk-ups, as well as the Strut clinic in the Castro, Kaiser's vaccine clinic, and SF City Clinic by appointment.

Additionally, the Department of Public Health will be offering first and second shots at Folsom Street Fair this weekend, and at Castro Street Fair next weekend. Those are being offered to visitors from outside SF and the Bay Area as well.

It’s time 2 gear up & vax up! We will be at #folsomstreetfair2022 with 1st and 2nd doses of the #MPX vax to those eligible, including visitors from outside the Bay Area. This is part of the 10k doses received from @WhiteHouse. Get now @ZSFGcares & others https://t.co/68i9NO7EmF pic.twitter.com/mRNSyx5UvD — SFDPH (@SF_DPH) September 22, 2022

A vaccine clinic is also happening at El Rio in the Mission on three separate upcoming Fridays: September 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., October 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and October 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who had their first MPX vaccine shot four or more weeks ago can now get their second shots.

Top image: @photosbygooch