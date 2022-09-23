- Similar to what happened Sunday, BART was having track-related electrical problems in the Transbay Tube early Friday leading to single-tracking and major delays. BART has not confirmed whether the issue, which we guessed was connected to the rain on Sunday, is the same. [KPIX]
- An 18-year-old DUI suspect in San Jose was arrested early Thursday after crashing a car into an apartment complex and displacing nine residents. [KTVU]
- Heather Knight has a new column about a 33-year-old man she wrote about last year, Bill Gene Hobbs, who has been reported by many women in San Francisco for creepily stalking them and sometimes grabbing them, and judges keep letting him loose on society. [Chronicle]
- The Bay Area is officially in the CDC's tier for "low" COVID transmission. [KRON4]
- Another study has pointed to higher incidence of brain-related disorders including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's in people who had COVID-19. [Bloomberg]
- Magic Johnson was at Dreamforce this week, helping to judge the Dreampitch competition for entrepreneurs. [SF Business Times]
- Andre Iguodala, 38, says he is re-signing with the Warriors for one last season before retiring. [Chronicle]
