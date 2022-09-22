- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. "After experiencing symptoms and self-quarantining at home this week, Mayor Schaaf has tested positive for COVID. She’ll follow CDC guidelines before returning to public events," according to a statement from her spokesperson Justin Berton. [NBC Bay Area]
- The oldest living Californian, Giles "Bud" Cropsey of Oakland, has passed away just ten days after his 111th birthday. A lifelong Oakland resident, Cropsey told stories of the days when construction was powered by horse carriages on unpaved roads, and kids would chase the horses and fight over their manure for gardening projects. [KTVU]
- The BART board of directors is likely going to lift the mask mandate once again effective October 1. One of the last remaining major mask mandates in the Bay Area could fall, and the BART board will decide on this at tonight’s meeting. [Bay Area News Group]
- We got ourselves a Twitter fight goin’ over Mayor London Breed’s saying that one of her own appointed police commissioners, Max Carter-Oberstone, “lied” about his vote on the commission’s presidency. [SF Standard]
- Tenants and residents along the Lower Polk corridor, recently a trendy up-and-coming destination, say the lawlessness and encampments are at an all-time level of terrible. [Chronicle]
- The Reverend Cecil Williams, the trailblazing pastor who made Glide Memorial Church into the Glide we now know, is celebrating his 93rd birthday today. [Hoodline]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist