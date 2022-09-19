There were massive delays and a fair bit of chaos in the BART system on Sunday, with some "equipment failures" that happened to coincide with the first rain storm to hit the Bay Area in months.

BART still hasn't explained what went wrong Sunday, but it's a fair enough assumption that a bit of somewhat significant rain yesterday morning likely had something to do with it.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, service through the Transbay Tube was halted due to two stuck trains on the Oakland side, and an apparent equipment problem on the tracks.

"We have 2 trains on the Oakland side that won’t move," BART tweeted at 11:14 a.m. "One train is near West Oakland and one near 12th St. Crews are on scene and troubleshooting. Trains are turning back before the tube in both sides of the bay."

Delays went on for hours as BART addressed the problem of the disabled trains and whatever the equipment issue was.

BART spokesperson Alicia Trost told the Chronicle that an "initial assessment" deemed it a "trackside issue," as opposed to a problem with the trains themselves. BART has neither confirmed nor denied that the rain had anything to do with it.

BART was single-tracking through the Tube initially as service between the East Bay and the SF Peninsula resumed, and full service was restored by 1:15 p.m., about two hours after the problems began.

Some riders who were on the stuck trains wrote about their experiences of being evacuated on Twitter, and it sounds a little scary.

Oh Aleks! We haven't had rain here in so long... my BART train was stuck in the tunnel and the train behind us was stuck in the tube. 4 hour delays!! Crazy what a little rain does here. #DriveSafe #Deamforce2022🌧 is worth it! https://t.co/MhuP6Q6ALz — Anita Lavey (@Anita_Lavey) September 18, 2022 Okay, now we are inside the BART tunnel and we will have to climb on "short ladder" to climb out of the train. #BARTDELAY OMG!! — Anita Lavey (@Anita_Lavey) September 18, 2022

Monday morning, BART had another issue causing delays — this time a person who ended up in the tracks and had to be rescued, around 5:45 a.m. at North Berkeley Station. BART spokesperson Jim Allison told KRON4, "A person entered the trackway and a collision may have occurred," and the person was then hospitalized. No foul play is suspected.

