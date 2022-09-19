- A homicide Sunday afternoon in San Lorenzo may have stemmed from a road rage incident. The incident happened near the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards, and Alameda County sheriff's investigators say the suspect vehicle fled onto I-880. [KPIX]
- The first, mostly back-to-normal Dreamforce in three years kicks off tomorrow in SoMa, and there will be traffic. The annual Salesforce conference is expected to bring tens of thousands of business travelers to downtown, though not nearly the 171,000 who attended in 2019. [Chronicle]
- President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral this morning in London, and were seated in the 14th row at Westminster Abbey. Strict royal protocol dictated that royals from other countries, like the Emperor and Empress of Japan, were seated closer than other foreign dignitaries. [Bay Area News Group]
- President Biden declared "the pandemic is over" on 60 Minutes — though he conceded "we still have problem with COVID." [KRON4]
- There was another small earthquake centered near Hollister on Sunday night, this one a 3.4M. [CBS SF]
- A 6.9M earthquake in Taiwan on Sunday killed at least one person and injured nine others. [Associated Press]
- The rain will continue sporadically today and tomorrow in SF and around the Bay, before tapering off by Wednesday. [Chronicle]
- Several hundred people gathered Sunday along the SF waterfront and Crissy Field for the Aneurysm and AVM Foundation Walk — AVM refers to the rare brain disorder known as arteriovenous malformation. [CBS SF]
- The San Francisco Giants wrapped up their 2022 season in sad fashion on Sunday, in the rain, with their 15th season loss to the Dodgers, 4-3 after 10 innings. [Bay Area News Group]
