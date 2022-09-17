- Three people were rescued from the surf at China Beach Friday. SF firefighters were able to successfully save three people from dangerous surf conditions Friday in separate incidents; five rescue swimmers and help from several units were required and one victim remains in critical condition. [CBS Bay Area]
- The Mosquito Fire in Placer County has burned over 71,000 acres as of Saturday morning. The blaze, which has become the largest wildfire this year in California, is presently 21% contained and, though the forecasted rain is expected to slow growth and help fire crews fight the blaze, it's not expected to be "a season-ending event." [CAL FIRE]
- San Bruno is getting a transit-focused development near the San Bruno BART Station, called Southline, and will be built on a 28-acre site at 30 Tanforan Avenue; the first of several buildings is set to be completed in late 2024. [Hoodline]
- A balcony collapsed at the 400 block of Westmoor Avenue in Daly City Friday afternoon, leaving four people injured. [ABC7]
- Dog Eared Books’ 30th birthday bash will be held tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m at their Mission District shop and will include a "Thank You So Much Sale," which will give a 30% discount off most books. [Mission Local]
- Newly opened Baltic Kiss, which opened in the space belonging to Richmond's oldest bar at 135 Park Place, serves Louisiana-style dishes and high-end BBQ. [Hoodline]
- San Francisco is officially getting 10,000 monkeypox vaccine units; pop-up vaccination sites will be held at Folsom Street Fair and Castro Market Fair. [Underscore_SF]
- Around 50% of the Amazon's rainfall actually comes from trees, as they recycle moisture in the atmosphere — but ongoing deforestation and record-high temperatures are pushing the world's largest rainforest to collapse. [Mongabay]
- Will Welch, the new editor-in-chief of GQ, was featured inthe New York Times on how he plans to highlight "new masculinity" amid Condé Nast's company-wide layoffs and the number of print magazines they intend to release being slashed. [New York Times]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/jarpoloto1