- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held yesterday at the reopened Castro-Mission Health Center. Mayor Breed was in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the clinic that will again start seeing patients again; the Castro-Mission Health Center, SF’s first neighborhood public health clinic, provides "medical care, behavioral health, pharmacy, HIV prevention & care, LGBTQI youth, and transitional-age services, gender-affirming care, podiatry, women’s health, and prenatal care services." [Twitter]
- A four-alarm brush fire burned along I-580 near 35th St and MacArthur Blvd this afternoon. According to the Oakland Fire Department, the vegetation fire — which destroyed one home and damaged at least four others — impacted at least fifteen people, as well as injured one firefighter; more than 7,500 PG&E account holders lost power at one point during the fire. [ABC7]
- This UC Berkeley grad's new book points the finger at methamphetamine use as the major force behind homelessness. Best-selling author Sam Quinones argues in his new book, The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth that the "ever-evolving" drug trade is mostly to blame for America's homelessness epidemic... and not, say, rising rents, high costs of living, a lack of affordable housing supply, and so on. [Mercury News]
- Someone was struck by a BART train in Oakland, which caused massive delays in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond, and San Francisco directions; BART has yet to confirm if the crash was fatal. [KRON4]
- A collection of ten-foot-tall photographs – known as "Corazón de la Mission," or “The Heart of the Mission” – is again coming to the intersection at Folsom and 24th streets. [Mission Local]
- Town Fare at OMCA debuted a new brunch menu — and it looks so, so good. [Eater SF]
- Did you know that San Francisco Bay is home to not one, but two prehistoric-looking fish? [Underscore_SF]
- Russian troops held the city of Izium, in northeastern Ukraine, for over six months, and a recently discovered mass grave containing an estimated 400 bodies has given another chilling window into the war. [New York Times]
