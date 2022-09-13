- At least two people were struck by cars and injured during a sideshow that broke out in San Francisco around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and Pine Street. Video from the incident shows two people being violently hit, and the extent of their injuries is not known. [KTVU]
- The man accused in the San Carlos beheading, Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta (his two surnames have been in different order in the media in recent days), is being ordered for a psych evaluation after his first court appearance Monday. [KRON4]
- The car belonging to Alexis Gabe, the 24-year-old Oakley woman who is presumed dead at the hands of an ex-boyfriend who himself is now dead, has been returned to her family. [KRON4]
- Bay Area school districts are on alert after a ransomware attack successfully penetrated the systems of the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest district in the country — though it was caught quickly and didn't penetrate deeply. [Bay Area News Group]
- California's emergency services director, Mark Ghilarducci, is finally stepping down after first trying to do so back in 2018, and he has some advice about staying prepared amid our disaster-prone era. [New York Times]
- The monkeypox death in L.A. that we heard about last week has been confirmed as the first death in the U.S. connected to the disease — an earlier death in Texas of a monkeypox patient has not been definitively attributed to the virus. [LA Times]
- As hospitals remodel across the country, they're taking lessons learned from the pandemic to rethink their designs, focusing on flexible spaces and reimagining ways of sequestering contagious patients in a crisis. [New York Times]
- Oprah Winfrey has selected a 13-year-old memoir by a San Quentin death row inmate, titled That Bird Has My Wings, as her latest Book Club selection. [Associated Press]
- Succession, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, and Ted Lasso were all big winners at the 74th Emmy Awards last night. [ABC 7]
Photo: SimonJLau/Twitter