- A police officer was injured early Monday after responding to a catalytic converter theft in Russian Hill. The suspects' car was spotted double-parked in the area of Larkin and Chestnut streets just after 5 a.m., and when police attempted a traffic stop, the officer was hit by the suspects' fleeing vehicle. [NBC Bay Area]
- The family of slain 8-year-old girl Sophia Mason has taken the first step toward suing Alameda County for negligence in the handling of their Child Protective Services claims. [NBC Bay Area]
- Twitter is pushing back on Elon Musk's latest salvo in his effort to pull out of that acquisition deal, saying that their June severance payment to a former security exec who turned whistleblower did not violate their acquisition agreement. [KPIX]
- Three people were injured and trapped by a 50- to 60-foot fallen oak tree in Almaden Quicksilver Park in Santa Clara County early Monday. [KTVU]
- An East Bay bike party was driven through by a reckless, speeding vehicle Friday night, on Alcatraz Avenue in Berkeley, and one cyclist was injured while there were multiple other near misses. [KTVU]
- More experts are suggesting that COVID vaccine shots are likely to become an annual thing like flu shots. [KPIX]
- On Twitter, SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin took us on a sped-up journey from Brannan Street to Rose Pak Chinatown Station on the Central Subway, via train testing that is ongoing.
Today crews are testing #CentralSubway headways - every 4 to 10 min. Here's the 5-min journey from Brannan to Chinatown pic.twitter.com/f79hK53Chi— Jeffrey Tumlin 🏳️🌈 (@jeffreytumlin) September 13, 2022