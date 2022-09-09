- One of the two escaped inmates who got themselves out of a minimum security facility in Contra Costa County last weekend was found and arrested at a Vallejo motel. Gerardo Ramirez-Vera of Richmond is back in custody and now faces new charges, and Jorge Garcia-Escamillia of Pittsburg remains at large. [KTVU]
- Work continues Friday to clear the portion of the sprawling Wood Street encampment in West Oakland that's on Caltrans property. Two people were arrested Thursday for trespassing/obstructing CHP officers helping with the cleanup. [NBC Bay Area]
- In honor of BART turning 50 years old this year, the Chronicle has created a "game" in which you can build your own fantasy BART extensions with a budget of $100 million. The cost of everything seems a bit off in this game, given that just building the four stations and tracks in the San Jose extension is expected to cost $9.1 billion right now, but yes, the game otherwise functions. [Chronicle]
- Potentially the second death in the U.S. attributed to the monkeypox virus is being investigated in Los Angeles County. [New York Times]
- A 29-year-old hiker was found dead Thursday on a coastal trail in Santa Barbara County after he had gone to get help Sunday for his girlfriend who was suffering from heat exhaustion. [Bay Area News Group]
- As expected, a 10th consecutive Flex Alert was declared for Friday, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., with California's electricity demand expected to peak at just below full capacity at 4:30 p.m. [NBC Bay Area]
- British-owned Lovejoy's Tea Room in Noe Valley became one local epicenter of grieving for the queen's passing on Thursday. [KPIX]
- ABC 7 continues is Queen Elizabeth coverage speaking to a man, Andrew Messing, who was a Stanford sophomore back in 1983 who got to have lunch with the queen on her visit to the Bay Area that winter — also, Willie Brown talks about meeting her. [ABC 7]
- We may, indeed, get some rain out of these Hurricane Kay remnants headed our way this weekend. [Chronicle]
