Two men serving time at a minimum-security detention facility in Clayton sprung the place Sunday morning and remain at large, though one of them only had four more months to serve.

The two individuals above have escaped from a correctional facility in the Contra Costa County city of Clayton, and are still at large according to KTVU. Residents in Clayton and surrounding areas were encouraged to lock their homes and cars over the holiday weekend, as 28-year-old Jorge Garcia-Escamilla of Pittsburg (left) and 33-year-old Gerardo Ramirez-Vera of Richmond (right) managed to escape from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility at the base of Mount Diablo, apparently Saturday night or Sunday morning.

“This morning at about 11:20, it was discovered that two inmates had escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility (MCDF) located at 12000 Marsh Creek Road,” the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Sunday Facebook post. “An emergency count was conducted, and a comprehensive search of the facility and the immediate area was carried out. Law enforcement agencies in the area were notified and an alert was sent to residents in the area.”

Ramirez-Vera was serving time for weapon, burglary, and vandalism charges, and according to DanvilleSanRamon.com, “He was due to be released in the first week of January 2023” — just four months from now. Garcia-Escamilla was in for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and drug possession, and apparently had not been sentenced yet, though was due in court in three weeks.

But now there will be felony charges for both for the escape, and a likelihood that they’ll now be sent to state prison. When they’re back in custody, that is.

Both were wearing all white or all yellow at the time of their escape. If you’ve seen them or know anything about their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office at (925) 646-2441.

Image: Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office via Facebook