Were that many people still at work after dark inside Salesforce Tower on Tuesday night? Or was the building being a hypocrite while half its lights were on, telling us all to save power with a blaring message across its crown.

"POWER DOWN," it said.

Not a few San Franciscans noticed this bit of irony last night — and they took to social media to discuss.

Obviously the message is a good one — and we should be conserving power during today's Flex Alert too! But during peak hours, did all those lights really need to be on?

As Twitterer Ace Matkin writes, "This colossal dick has the ego to tell ME, who doesn’t even have an oven or air conditioning, to power down in this heatwave? Fucking $95.21 billion corporate twatwaffle!"