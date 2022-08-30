- All southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito were briefly shut down early Tuesday due to a fatal collision with a pedestrian. CHP said they received reports of a pedestrian in a dark hoodie in the roadway near the Spencer Avenue offramp, and the collision occurred around 4:35 a.m. [KPIX]
- A case of monkeypox was found in a student at a high school in Sonoma County, prompting a notice to all parents of students there. The student at Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park was reportedly sent home, and the school claimed to have cleaned the facility, but kids say they're increasingly paranoid about getting the virus. [KRON4]
- Another whale, this time a humpback, was found dead on a Bay Area beach, likely killed by a ship strike. [Chronicle]
- A Fremont man, Singh Tejinder, is now facing hate-crime charges after he was recorded inside a Taco Bell berating another customer and expressing anti-Hindu hate. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 54-year-old Walnut Creek man, Steven Novelli, has been charged with numerous felonies after allegedly installing two hidden cameras in a bathroom at a Starbucks and "attempting to produce child pornography." [East Bay Times]
- The Safeway shooter in Bend, Oregon has been identified as 20-year-old Ethan Miller, and one of the victims, 66-year-old Donald Surrett, Jr., was an army veteran who attempted to disarm Miller. [KRON4 / CNN]
- California Senator Alex Padilla joined 11 colleagues in the Senate in penning a letter to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra calling out the disparities in the monkeypox response in regard to communities of color, who have been disproportionately affected by the outbreak. [KRON4]
Photo: Spondylolithesis/Getty Images