The Bay Bridge has doubled as a stage for many odd scenes as of late, including a traffic jam caused by a detached mobile restroom that looked like one of SF's Painted Ladies. And this week, the 4.5-mile bridge saw a motorcycle fly off it, sinking somewhere in the SF Bay.

As first reported by KRON4, a motorcycle catapulted off the Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Apparently, the motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper; the car was merging into the fast lane when it collided with the bike — causing it to catapult off the bridge.

However, per the news outlet, the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge and was later taken to a nearby hospital for his sustained minor injuries.

As for the two-wheeled locomotive? Well, it didn't fare nearly as well as its rider.

CHP did attempt to retrieve the motorcycle — but, alas, were unsuccessful. A dive team was sent into the water around where it plummeted. However, while this first attempt to locate it proved unsuccessful, another search will be conducted at a later date.

Should it never be recovered, the motorcycle will sit amongst hundred-plus sunken vessels that litter the San Francisco Bay's saline floor.

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/Simonkr