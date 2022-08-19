- A 43-mile extension that would connect a planned bullet train link between SF and the Central Valley was approved by California’s High-Speed Rail Authority board Thursday. The unanimous vote was in favor of allowing construction of the preferred route for the segment that would carry fast trains — locomotives capable of reaching speeds as fast as 220mph — from San Jose into the city by way of an electrified track; this portion of the Bay Area's projected bullet train system could open as soon as 2033. [Chronicle]
- Someone in the Bay Area dropped about $700K on a decades-old Apple pre-production model. A prototype, the Apple-1 Computer prototype, which sold in the mid-1970s, was auctioned off for $675K by a Boston-based RR auction, the lucky winner being a Bay Area resident who wishes to remain anonymous; the first Apple-1 unit ever produced was used in a high school math class. [KRON4]
- East Oakland recently got a new Black-owned graphic design business called Olive Street Agency. [Oaklandside]
- SF's largest Filipino night market is set to come back for its sixth season on October 22. [Hoodline]
- A recent study concluded that the vast majority of people infected with the Omicron variant didn't, in fact, know they had contracted COVID. [ABC7]
- Several coyotes were seen out and about in the open around San Francisco this week, which is likely the result of pupping season. [KRON4]
- Poesia Cafe opened earlier this month in the former Reveille Coffee space at 4072 18th Street — and has quickly become a Castro touchstone for fresh pastries and homemade desserts. [Hoodline]
- After a recent court ruling that allowed Louisiana’s abortion bans to go into effect, stories of women now being forced to carry fetuses with rare, fatal conditions to term — endangering the health of the mothers — have returned. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/JasonDoiy