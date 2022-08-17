- Thunderstorms are a possibility today as moisture and unstable air enter our region. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say that lightning is remaining "cloud-to-cloud" at the moment, but some areas around Monterey have already seen some light rain and lightning strikes on the ground remain possible. [KTVU/Chronicle]
- Britney Spears's ex-husband Jason Alexander has been arrested in Napa County on charges dating back to 2015. Alexander, 40, faces charges of grand theft and buying/receiving stolen property, and this follows a June arrest and some jail time in Ventura County. [Chronicle]
- An overturned big rig was blocking all southbound lanes of I-680 in Contra Costa County this morning. [NBC Bay Area]
- Santa Clara County health officials say that the summer COVID surge there is finally abating, with case counts declining for the first time since May. [NBC Bay Area]
- BART was limiting speeds of trains on Tuesday amid hot temperatures in the East Bay following a partial derailment in June that was caused by heat-related warping of the train tracks. [KRON4]
- Liz Cheney, after being trounced in a Wyoming primary yesterday, says she's contemplating running for president in 2024. [New York Times]
- Somebody at the New York Times tried to declare the Dirty Shirley the "Drink of the Summer," but that was like trying to make "fetch" happen — still, have you tried a NASCAR Spritz? [Grub Street]
Photo: Leon Contreras