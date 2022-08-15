- The southbound lanes of I-880 in Oakland were closed for hours Monday morning following a five-car pileup in which one person died. The crash happened around 2:57 a.m. just south of the 66th Avenue on-ramp, with one car rear-ending another. A third car struck and killed an ejected person from the first car struck, and left the scene, making this a hit-and-run. [KTVU]
- A wrong-way driver caused a multi-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured several others Saturday night on Highway 29 in Napa. The crash appeared to have been caused by a southbound driver who crossed into the northbound lanes of Highway 29 around 11:30 p.m., just north of the Napa River Bridge. [Chronicle]
- Mental health care workers in the Kaiser system, around 2,000 of them, are going on strike today. The reason, they say, is not wages, but that they want a commitment from Kaiser to hire more workers to relieve an overburdened workforce. [KTVU]
- Two children were wounded in separate shootings over the weekend in Oakland, and one is in critical condition. [NBC Bay Area]
- The NY Times over the weekend delved into the "race that shall not be named," i.e. the race for Nancy Pelosi's House seat if and when she finally decides to retire. [New York Times]
- In the chess match that is now the SF DA's race, Joe Eskanazi surmises that Chesa Boudin or Catherine Stefani could emerge victorious in next year's election, after this year's candidates — and current interim DA Brooke Jenkins — bloody each other up in November's election for a one-year term. [Mission Local]
- The Chronicle mapped where the most restaurants closed during the last two and a half years of COVID, and the obvious answer is downtown and the FiDi.
Photo: Getty Images