- Expect many parts of the Bay Area — particularly inland metros — to get uncomfortably hot next week. High temperatures in the low-90s are forecasted as early as Tuesday in San Jose, Concord, and other parts of the region... though San Francisco and more coastal areas won't likely see temps hotter than the mid-70s. [Twitter]
The risk for heat-related illnesses will increase for inland areas this week as temperatures warm. Make sure to hydrate and take cooling breaks if you'll be outdoors. Avoid activities during the heat of the day if possible. Stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/hj36hfq1fT— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 14, 2022
- 25-year-old Elio Hernandez-Zuniga allegedly sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to an undercover agent over five transactions in San Francisco and now may face upwards of 60 years in federal prison for the crimes, if found guilty. [KRON4]
- This year's USA Masters Summer Diving Championship at College of Marin in Novato included a 94-year-old diver from the East Bay, who's been competing in the sport for over 50 years. [ABC7]
- A fast-casual vegan spot by the name of Rad Radish will open on August 15th in Hayes Valley; the eatery will add to the growing portfolio of the Back of the House restaurant group, which runs popular restaurants like Wildseed and Super Duper Burgers. [Hoodline]
- Fun fact: The Bay Area has been home to California's oldest established curling group, the San Francisco Bay Area Curling Club, which was established in 1958. [Hoodline]
- TikToks' infamously poor track record around spewing misinformation is (shockingly) expected to not bode well for elections in the United States. [New York Times]
- Antarctica's once seemingly endless supply of krill — one of the most abundant species in the world in terms of biomass — might go the way of dodo birds by the end of the century because of the climate crisis. [Mongabay]
- A headline published in the Associated Press yesterday hits the ground like a hyperlocal anvil: What takes years and costs $20K? A San Francisco trash can [AP]
Photo: Getty Images/georgeclerk