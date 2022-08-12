- With the help of Mayor Libby Schaaf, Harris came back to her hometown Friday for the announcement of the multi-million-dollar Oakland Generation Fund. The fund will disperse its $50M allocation to support around 30,000 Oakland youth from low-income families, who are looking to pursue either college education or trade certificate; the fund is set up to run through 2035 and will see $1K yearly scholarships for all Oakland public school college- or trade-seeking students from those families. [Oaklandside]
- This timelapse shows how CAL FIRE was able to quickly get a handle on a Santa Cruz County wildfire. The Delavega Fire was "knocked down" with the help of both ground and air crews. [Twitter]
- A man killed in a shooting that injured three other people at a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness Thursday morning has been identified as 21-year-old Antioch resident Cesar Arana. [ABC7]
- You're probably wondering what exactly happened to the Dandelion Chocolate Union that began in 2021; here's an incredibly thorough update on where it stands. [Eater SF]
- With the Bay Area existing as a crucial touchstone along the Pacific Flyway, it's nice to know that there's now a significant amount of scientific evidence that seabirds can bounce back fairly quickly from wildfires. [Mongabay]
- And, yes: Some of the documents seized during the first FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate include closed information — data only meant to be observed in secure government facilities — that relate to potential crimes against the Espionage Act. [NYT]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/Takako Hatayma-Phillips