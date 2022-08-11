- California legislators are weighing a bill that would limit the use of solitary confinement in the state's prisons and jails. The bill, called the California Mandela Act, would limit solitary confinement for punitive purposes to 15 consecutive days, and no more than 45 days in any 180-day span. [New York Times]
- There was a shooting at a gym in Brentwood Thursday morning that has left one man dead and three injured. The shooting, which stemmed from a fight on a basketball court at a 24-hour Fitness, happened in the parking lot around 2 a.m. [KTVU]
- A 20-year-old Oakland man drowned while swimming in the Delta on Wednesday, in the area of Sandy Beach in Rio Vista. [Vacaville Reporter]
- Closing arguments are happening today in a San Mateo County court in the hearing to see if convicted killer Scott Peterson gets a new trial, based on revelations about one of the jurors in his original trial. [KRON4]
- Police are investigating a fire at the Emeryville Target store earlier this week as an arson. [NBC Bay Area]
- The number of monkeypox cases across the US have now topped 10,000, and 514 of those are in San Francisco. [KRON4]
- Commuter traffic levels on Bay Area bridges haven't quite returned to pre-pandemic levels, but during one morning rush hour — between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Fridays — traffic at the Bay Bridge toll plaza is worse lately than in pre-pandemic times. [Chronicle]
- The Chronicle has a new list of where to find the best examples of various Yucatecan dishes, at Yucatan-focused Mexican restaurants and trucks around SF. [Chronicle]
Photo: Grace Hom