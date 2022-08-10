- Governor Gavin Newsom has nominated the first ever Latina chief justice to the California Supreme Court, Patricia Guerrero, to replace outgoing Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye. Guerrero was previously put on the court by Newsom in March and was its first Latina justice, and to fill her her seat Newsom has nominated Alameda County judge Kelli Evans, who is a lesbian. [Chronicle]
- A car crash last month on I-80 in Wyoming led to federal investigators discovering a drug warehouse and methamphetamine processing facility in Santa Clara. One of the occupants in the crashed car ended up admitting there were 40 pounds of meth and then becoming an informant to the feds, leading them to the Santa Clara facility where the drugs were picked up. [Bay Area News Group]
- One person is dead after a delivery truck slammed into several vehicles on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa early Wednesday morning. [KPIX]
- In what could be a continuation of escalating gang warfare in SF's Visitacion Valley, a male victim was shot and left with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday morning on the 200 block of Blythedale Avenue in the Sunnydale projects. [KPIX]
- VP Kamala Harris will be in SF and Oakland for events on Thursday and Friday. [NBC Bay Area]
- Yet another newcomer to San Francisco has produced yet another map of "all you need to know" about the city that's essentially a bad copy of a hundred that have come before it, but it's getting Twitter all riled up because of course. [Chronicle/Twitter]
this is all you need to know about sf pic.twitter.com/96iULpwMzZ— eliza (@elizalian) August 10, 2022
- The Michelin Guide has begun its California guide rollout, announcing 18 "new discoveries" for the Los Angeles area, and the Bay Area should be next. [Spectrum News]
- An Orange County dermatologist and mother of two is accused of systematically poisoning her husband with Drano. [KTVU]
Photo: Nic Ward/Unsplash