- The nation's first climate-action bill is on the verge of passage by Congress. The bill has passed the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the decisive vote for a 51-50 tally, and primarily it provides more incentives to buy electric vehicles and subsidies for solar and wind power. [New York Times]
- The drop-in monkeypox vaccination clinic at SF General is closed again today but will reopen tomorrow (8/9). The city was expecting to get 10,000 more doses this week from the feds, and these will be distributed to Kaiser and other clinics as well. [SF.gov]
- The SFPD has made an arrest in connection with the August 2 attack on former city film, arts, and immigrant rights commissioner Gregory Chew. The attack happened near 3rd and Folsom streets, and over the weekend police arrested 34-year-old Derrick Yearby of San Francisco, near the corner of 8th and Market streets. [NBC Bay Area]
- Protesters stopped traffic in SF Chinatown on Sunday and chanted "fight Asian hate" and "justice for our elders," in protest of recent street violence. [KPIX]
- A 74-year-old woman and longtime wildfire lookout became the fifth victim of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County on Friday, after she had been urged to evacuate. [Chronicle]
- Police in Santa Rosa shut down two sideshows Friday night involving around 20 cars each, and made multiple arrests. [NBC Bay Area]
- A car flipped on its side in an accident on Highway 1 in Daly City on Sunday afternoon. [KRON4]
- The Oak Fire, which has burned over 19,000 acres in Mariposa County, is now 94% contained and Cal Fire expects full containment by Wednesday. [ABC 30]
- After wrapping up three days in Golden Gate Park, organizers of Outside Lands announced that next year's festival will be the second weekend in August — August 11 to 13, 2023. [Outside Lands]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist