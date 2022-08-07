- Large crowds gathered at Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday morning for the World Dog Surfing Championship. Bipeds and quadrupeds took to the choppy waters off the aforenoted beach starting at 9 a.m. yesterday to ride waves... and, by proxy, produce feel-good content that's still flooding social media; a "yappy hour" event, pet adoptions (courtesy of a on-site dog rescue), and a canine costume contest rounded out the occasion. [Chronicle]
- Oh... and the World Dog Surfing Champion for 2022 is Skyler —a cattle dog from Santa Cruz. [KRON4]
- A more low-key version of Niku Steakhouse, which will be called Rosemary & Pine, is expected to open at 1725 Alameda Street. [Hoodline]
- Yes, reader: The uni creme brulee at Third Cousin looks indulgently opulent (and appears to taste the part). [Eater SF]
- Community ponds in suburbia aren't the only things restocked with fauna from time to time; about 260 elephants were relocated from Liwonde National Park to Kasungu National Park, helping bolster local ecosystems. [Mongabay]
- The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 — a bill estimated to include a $740B package that would offer inflation relief, invest in energy security, and climate change programs — passed the Senate. [NBC Bay Area]
- At least nine people were shot in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday; none of the victims apparently suffered life-threatening injuries. [Associated Press]
