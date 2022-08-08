A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021.

The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

This quake struck at a depth of 5 km, and the USGS initially reported it as a magnitude 4.7.

A larger quake close to magnitude 6.0 struck in this very same area on July 8, 2021, and shaking from that quake was felt as far away as San Francisco.

That quake was also followed by a series of over a dozen aftershocks, with six that were 4.0M or greater.