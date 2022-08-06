- The San Francisco Zoo's resident female bald eagle, Sureshot, passed away this week. The senior bird of prey came to the city's foremost zoological facility in 1997 by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after being injured; Sureshot was unable to be returned to the wild after being rehabilitated and, instead, served as a permanent wildlife ambassador for her species at the Zoo until her passing this week. [Twitter]
We are heartbroken to share the recent passing of our beloved female bald eagle, Sureshot, at the approximate age of 40. After being injured in the wild, she was placed here at #SFZoo in 1997 by @USFWS, to be both rehabilitated and for the Zoo to serve as a new permanent home🦅 pic.twitter.com/Liv4SEAEmE— San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) August 4, 2022
- A South San Francisco police officer was assaulted and sustained non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon during a traffic stop. [KRON4]
- Yep... over $60 rideshares are back in vogue for Outside Lands weekend. [Twitter]
- In a reversal, European travelers are coming to San Francisco in far greater numbers than those hailing from Asian countries. [Chronicle]
- The McKinney Fire now measures over 60,000 acres in size and is around 30% contained; hundreds of homes have been lost and there are at least four deaths recorded as a result of the blaze. [CAL FIRE]
- As monkeypox case numbers continue swelling in the Bay Area, Santa Clara County announced it has received an additional 2,154 vaccine units from the federal stockpile. [ABC7]
- Ha! Elon Musk, following a back-and-forth complaint filing in Delaware's Chancery Court this week, now says the Twitter acquisition deal could go through if the company provides more clarification on its methodology for counting spambots. [The Hill]
- If you think of the United States' climbing inflation rates, Argentina's seen a 90% inflation of the Argentine peso over the years. [New York Times]
Photo: Courtesy of Twitter via @sfzoo