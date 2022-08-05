- The proposed Liberation Park Market Hall could come to East Oakland in the coming years — and include mostly Black and Brown businesses. The three-story building is expected to include a wide array of food vendors, as well as a coffee shop, all of which will occupy a shared space with both indoor and outdoor dining areas; no set date has been announced, but the developers from the nonprofit Black Cultural Zone Community Development Corporation, which would be responsible for constructing the food hall, have noted it could come to the city within the coming years. [Chronicle]
- Stubhub is set to close its SF headquarters. The news was announced in tandem with company-wide layoffs that will mostly affect its offices in Shanghai and San Francisco; "this, unfortunately, means that we will be letting go of the majority of our employees in both locations," reads a letter penned by CEO Eric Baker posted on LinkedIn. [Chronicle]
- North Beach's much-loved tango night at American Bites recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. [Hoodline]
- A lawsuit, which was recently joined by Attorney General Rob Bonta, filed by West Oakland activists to prevent the construction of an open-air gravel and sand facility at the Port of Oakland will now, in fact, force the construction of the proposed gravel facility to hault. [Oaklandside]
- Two women died after crashing into a stopped big rig truck Friday around 9:45 a.m. on westbound Highway 92 in Foster City. [NBC Bay Area]
- Newsom took a stance today about movie production companies moving to states like Georgia and Oklahoma in wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned — and, simultaneously, offering tax credits for those “that come home to the Golden State.” [Instagram]
- ICYMI: SZA will grace the Lands End stage at Outside Lands tonight at 8:45 p.m. [sfoutsidelands.com]
- In a sweet bit of gavel hammering, a Texas jury ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Friday to pay the parents of a children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting $45.2M "in punitive damages," as a result of spreading lies that they had helped organize the massacre. [New York Times]
