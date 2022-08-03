If you still haven't pulled the trigger on Outside Lands tickets but were toying with the idea, you're in luck at least until the rest of the procrastinators decide at the last minute.

In years past, we've generally heard that three-day tickets sell out to the Outside Lands festival — sometimes months before the festival happens — and single-day tickets often sell out in the final week. It's Wednesday at 2:40 p.m., and there are still single-day general admission tickets available for all three days, and three-day passes, but three-day VIP and Saturday VIP are sold out — and a Monday tweet announced that single-day Saturday tickets are also "running low," as are Sunday VIP tickets.

Saturday is always the sell-out day with the largest crowd, for those people who'd rather dip in for one day that is neither a workday nor a Sunday, and the headliners Saturday are Green Day, Jack Harlow, Kali Uchis, and Polo & Pan.

ranger dave recommends you grab your 3-day ga, sunday vip, and saturday ga tickets before they’re gone! https://t.co/1aOZWiF5z0 pic.twitter.com/9ttxKRHxJh — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) August 1, 2022

By Sunday, some of those with three-day passes either skip it or show up late in the day because they blew their wads Friday and Saturday — in my experience. And this year, Sunday has a pretty great lineup with Amber Mark, Kim Petras, Dominic Fike, Mitski, Illenium, Weezer, and Post Malone, to name a few..

Friday, meanwhile, is usually the the day filled with the most energy and anticipation — and if last year was any indication, it's the only day you want to try to get into that SOMA dance tent. The Friday lineup includes SZA and Phoebe Bridgers, as well as Lil Uzi Vert and Disclosure.

Single-day GA tickets are $199 including service fee, and three-day GA tickets are $457. Single-day VIP tickets are $439 including the fee.

And if you're spending someone else's money or you can swing it, the Ken Fulk-curated Golden Gate Club level is still available — $2000 for single day, $4700 for three-day, plus fees.

Find tickets here.

Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist