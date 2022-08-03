A combination of surreal scenes in Berkeley, as People’s Park is gated off amidst raucous protests in a night-time operation, and chainsaw crews are busy lopping down the park’s trees to make way for a 16-story housing project.

It’s not unusual to see Berkeley protests devolve into anarchy — that’s been happening for decades. But the razing of 53-year-old People’s Park, a counterculture landmark spot since the Vietnam-era protests of the late 1960s, was sure to bring demonstrations from the activist set as the park is being leveled to build a 16-story student housing complex there.

Poignantly, it was a stalled development plan by UC Berkeley and a dirty lot that had become a dumping ground that spurred a group of student activists in 1969 to lay claim to the property, plant a few trees, and christen it People's Park — and then defend it against a Governor Ronald Reagan-backed, military-style operation, during which one student died and another 128 were injured.

Combine the destruction of a park and its trees, the clearing of a homeless encampment of people who don’t want to leave, plus a college town that knows how to rabble-rouse with the best of them, and you’ve again got a formula for contentious confrontations between police and protesters, 53 years later.

4:12 a.m. A full team of officers in riot gear just moved into the park to remove the last tent and property of park residents. pic.twitter.com/HB3JJhgko8 — Yesica Prado (@Prado_Reports) August 3, 2022

That’s exactly what’s been happening since late Tuesday night. UC Berkeley Police and construction crews pulled a surprise late-night operation to fence and clear the park, as Berkeleyside reports. “Text message alerts fired off in channels for park supporters — ‘They’re taking the park,’” according to that site. “By 12:30 a.m., UC police and its community service officers had blocked off entry to all four corners of the park.”

5:58 a.m. More than 40 UCPD officers in riot gear and a dozen of Apex security guards are still posted on Haste and Bowditch streets, overseeing the construction of the fence at People's Park. A dozen more officers are posted inside. Activists also remain in the park. pic.twitter.com/NR5Upkf6Mt — Yesica Prado (@Prado_Reports) August 3, 2022

“At about 2 a.m., construction floodlights cast a harsh light over the park as activists — a majority of them young people, accompanied by some longtime advocates — prepared to stand down the arranged machinery, forklifts and construction crews,” Berkeleyside adds in their on-the-ground report.”UC police made two arrests due to trespassing when activists sat down in front of machinery to block their access, and others were detained.”

The Chronicle adds a statement form UC Berkeley Police that they and the construction crews were pelted with “rocks, bottles, and glass.”

The construction trucks came rushing through to People’s Park and people ran in front of the moving trucks to stop them from clearing any trees. #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/8rK65Yb9j8 — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) August 3, 2022



And the operation worked, as KRON4 adds that the park was gated and cleared by dawn. “There are multiple road closures along Telegraph Avenue to make sure nobody can enter the park, and advocates from a couple of citizen groups opposing the new housing project have been detained and removed from the park,” according to KRON4.

Listening to the horrible sound of chainsaws in People's Park. Watching trees drop. Sad day for Berkeley. pic.twitter.com/JJtXKcrEfw — Jimi Devine (@JimiDevine) August 3, 2022



And stark, stunning videos have been emerging all morning of the park’s large, legacy trees being chainsawed down.

9:20 a.m. They are cutting down all the trees at People's Park. pic.twitter.com/IodXJh3xef — Yesica Prado (@Prado_Reports) August 3, 2022



The action was legally approved in a Friday night Alameda County Superior Court ruling last week, as Berkeleyside reported then.

9:54 a.m. The Southside of People's Park has been completely obliterated. Cal employees are smiling, and contractors cheering as the trees come down. pic.twitter.com/VL9WPxJlEl — Yesica Prado (@Prado_Reports) August 3, 2022

A group called People’s Park Historic District Advocacy Group says they intend to appeal that decision, and they may halt this construction yet again. But for now, construction is moving forward on what plans to be housing for 1,125 students, and shelter for 125 formerly homeless individuals. And while the park is historic, it has certainly become a little rough around the edges with encampments in recent years — which led to general public apathy about saving it, and to the city council's support for developing it.

“People’s Park has been a powerful symbol of resistance against government oppression,” Berkeley City Councilmember Rigel Robinson told the Chronicle, “but it has since become a symbol of something else entirely: our failure as a region to respond to the housing crisis. The time has come to turn the page and tackle these challenges head-on.”

