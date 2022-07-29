- An SF law that allowed noncitizen parents to cast their votes in local school board elections was overturned by a judge Friday. Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer ruled in court today that a 2016 ordinance that gave voting rights to noncitizen parents — which include "green card holders, work visa holders, refugees and undocumented immigrants" — is “contrary to the California constitution and state statutes and thus cannot stand.” [Chronicle/ SF Standard]
- Monica Gandhi, who's an infectious diseases specialist and professor of medicine at UCSF, advocates for vaccinating vulnerable communities first against monkeypox — specifically gay men. "Vaccination of the general population, however, shouldn’t be necessary if we move more quickly to vaccinate gay men," Gandhi writes, while also supporting SFPDH's decision to prioritize first-dose vaccination appointments before opening up those for second doses. [Chronicle]
- An 11-year-old boy was arrested for starting a fire in Pacifica this week. Though the fire was eventually contained to three acres in size, the unmanned minor's reckless use of fireworks lead to local police on "suspicion of unlawfully causing a fire," but he was later released to a parent. [NBC Bay Area]
- The reward for information leading to the arrest of and conviction of a suspect possible for killing Mitchell Warrent, the 24-year-old who was shot and killed walking a friend home in 2016, has been increased to $75K. [KTVU]
- Yep... another (presumably expensive) watch was stolen off someone in the Bay Area after they were pistol-whipped on the 1300 block of Skyline Drive in Daly City. [KRON4]
- The Drawing Room in the Mission District has a new show opening — though it's kind of two in one: "Up in Arms," which is showing works that address threats to reproductive rights, another called "Land" that explores scenic vistas — tomorrow, July 30, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. [Hoodline]
- Though San Francisco is usually lambasted as the zenith of unaffordable rent prices... Hudson River, Jersey City has now made itself the priciest city in the nation on average, courtesy of a new spat of luxury apartment buildings. [NYT]