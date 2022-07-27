- The spread of the Oak Fire in Mariposa County has slowed, and the fire is now 32% contained. The fire burning at the western edge of Yosemite National Park has burned 18,715 acres and destroyed 42 homes. [Bay Area News Group]
- Don't open your door for just anybody in SF. A suspicious man with a "distinctive towel" in his hand tried ringing the doorbell at a Mission Terrace home while holding a package he'd just picked up from the stoop, saying someone needed to sign for it, and he might have wanted to rob them. [KTVU]
- A man was fatally shot at a homeless encampment in West Oakland early Wednesday. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 1:19 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Street near San Pablo Avenue, and this was Oakland 67th homicide of the year to date. [East Bay Times]
- A reward for information about two suspects who approached a rideshare driver in Oakland's Little Saigon and shot him two weeks ago has gone up to $20K. [KRON4]
- Oakland police are seeking a suspect believed to have planted credit card "skimmer" devices at multiple locations, including a 7-11 on Grand Avenue. [KPIX]
- The BART board meets again Thursday and will consider reinstating the mask mandate that expired two weeks ago. [KTVU]
- Dave Chappelle was again unapologetic about his transphobic jokes in his first Bay Area standup set in a while, at Santa Rosa's Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Tuesday night. [Press Democrat]
- President Biden will stop isolating now that he has tested negative twice for COVID. [The Hill]
- Still no one won that Mega Millions jackpot last night, and it has now risen to $1.02 billion. [KTVU]