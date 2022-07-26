- Wait, Outside Lands is already next weekend? Yes it is, and the cannabis area Grass Lands will return with legal weed sales. Apparently High Times will have a booth this year (despite that company’s financial problems).rolling paper company Zig-Zag will be there, and, hey-o!, Dub Mission’s DJ Sep is playing a set. [Outside Lands]
- Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announced 10 acts for this year’s festival (Sept. 30-Oct 2), as usual, via a four-minute preview where you have to guess the artists. We cheated and used Spotify, and here they are: Sam Bush, Charm Taylor, Buddy Miller, Allison Russell, DaShawn Hickman and Charlie Huntell, AJ Lee and Blue Summitt, Los Cafeteras, Joy Oladohun, Charley Crckett, and Lucius. [Hardly Strictly Bluegrass]
- Hundreds of SRO workers will go on strike Wednesday, but it appears they're currently only planning a one-day strike. Tenderloin Housing Clinic employees are planning to strike, albeit only on Wednesday, and executive director Randy Shaw says he’s negotiating with the city to get the higher wages those employees are asking for. [Chronicle]
- CNN claims to have the “inside story” about John Roberts’ failed bid to save Roe v Wade, and it seems Roberts thought he could flip Brett Kavanaugh’s vote, but failed. [CNN]
- A brutal attack on two transgender Indian women Saturday night at Fifth and Mission Streets is spurring an “international wave of support on social media.” [SFGate]
- 49ers General Manager John Lynch has a novel idea for getting wide receiver Deebo Samuel to drop his trade request — giving him a whole bunch more money with a renegotiated new contract. [Bay Area News Group]
Image: @RecParkSF via Twitter