- A drop-in monkeypox vaccination clinic has been set up at SF General which is open this morning, and the city has just under 4,000 doses that have been distributed across multiple clinics. Find information on those clinics here, and appointments are recommended to avoid long lines. [SF DPH / NBC Bay Area]
- Nevertheless, there was a long line outside SF General well before 8 a.m. today for monkeypox vaccines — with some people getting in line as early as 3:30 this morning, and many being turned away already. [KTVU]
- The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in SF has now hit 141, up from 86 last week, and Mayor London Breed has sent her own letter to the feds asking for more vaccine. [London Breed/Twitter]
Update on #Monkeypox vaccine at SF General. Kyle Burke, who was in line at 7 for 8 a.m. open, says just after 8 they turned him away along with about a block and a half worth of people. Not enough vaccine for even the early birds. pic.twitter.com/STtD7ee7zu— Reggie Aqui He/Him (@reggieaqui) July 20, 2022
- Ann Hsu, one of the mayor's appointees to the school board after the February recall, is facing backlash after she made some arguably racist comments about the "unstable family environments" of Black and brown students in SF. [Chronicle]
- The SF Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to call on new DA Brooke Jenkins to maintain the Innocence Commission established by Chesa Boudin, the head of which, attorney Arcelia Hurtado, was just fired by Jenkins last week. [CBS SF]
- Kaitlin Armstrong, the Texas woman accused in the May killing of Bay Area cyclist Moriah Wilson, is making her first court appearance today after being found and arrested by U.S. marshals in Costa Rica last month. [KXAN / KTVU]
- Chronicle architecture critic John King casts some doubt on that downtown activation plan brought by a business group. [Chronicle]
Top image: People wait in line to enter the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)