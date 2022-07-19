- It does not look like there will be a chummy relationship between the Public Defender's Office and new DA Brooke Jenkins’ office, as Public Defender Mano Raju is accusing DA Brooke Jenkins of waging a new “war on drugs.” KRON-4 reports that “District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office recently filed charges against more than a dozen people solely for possessing drug paraphernalia.” But Jenkins herself tells the station, ““I have made no policy changes in regards to charging for simple drug possession and paraphernalia. My office will immediately withdraw these charges as they were done out of accordance with our office’s policy.” [KRON-4]
- Elon Musk and Twitter’s chancery trial is on for October, as Musk’s attorneys’ efforts to delay it until next year were shot down by a judge Tuesday. Twitter argues Musk is trying to run the clock out on them as the company is hemorrhaging value, and a judge agreed, saying "Delay threatens irreparable harm," and “The longer the delay, the greater the risk." [KGO]
- Facebook parent company Meta is being sued by another company called Meta that has the name Meta first. The “original” Meta is an installation-art company that says they’ve been using the name “for over twelve years,” and complains that now their name will be “associated with the toxicity that is inextricably linked with Facebook.” [The Verge]
- In other Facebook lawsuit news, Amazon is suing more than 10,000 Facebook Group admins over fake product review schemes. [CBS News]
- 52-year-old Uber driver Kon Fung was ambushed and killed on way to work at the 2000 block of 13th Avenue in Oakland Sunday morning. [KGO]
- A predictably dismal earnings call for Netflix Tuesday, as the company lost another 1.3 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada over the previous three months. [The Verge]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist