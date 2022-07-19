If you need another reason to love Peninsula and East Bay congressional representatives Jackie Speier and Barbara Lee, they just blocked a street and got arrested Tuesday at a Washington, D.C. abortion rights rally.

It is a fair argument to complain that in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, that Democrats in Washington, D.C. aren't doing much of anything. But that argument would not fairly apply today, as 17 congressional Democrats got arrested Tuesday for blocking the street at an abortion protest outside the Supreme Court building, according to CBS News, among them AOC and Ilhan Omar.

And Bay Area represennnnnt; The Hill adds that Peninsula and South Bay representative Jackie Speier was also arrested, while NBC News adds that Oakland representative Barbara Lee was arrested Tuesday too.  

The Capitol Police announced shortly after 12 noon ET Tuesday that “We made a total of 35 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding,” and that “That arrest number includes 17 Members of Congress.”

As several folks noted on Twitter, that’s more people than the Capitol Police arrested on the day of the January 6 insurrection.

The above tweet from Rep. Speier was apparently posted a couple hours before the arrests. But a subsequent tweet later in the afternoon acknowledges her arrest, declaring “Proud to march with my Democratic colleagues and get arrested for women’s rights, abortion rights, the rights for people to control their own bodies and the future and our democracy!”

Similarly, the above tweet from Rep. Barbara Lee was posted prior to the arrest, but does show her blocking the street, which is what she was arrested for. But one can clearly see Rep. Lee being arrested at the :37 mark of the NBC Bay Area video below.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, this was all just a glorified photo op. But it was a good photo op, they got arrested! So who photo-opped it best?

Michigan Rep. Andy Levin (D) certainly scores well by impersonating the January 6 Josh Hawley insurrection fist. But the clear winner here is Rep. Ilhan Omar, whom NBC News has this fabulous photo of her smiling for the camera while the cops process her arrest paperwork.

Top image: Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) (Center) leads House Democrats to join an abortion rights protest with the Center for Popular Democracy Action (CPDA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. The CPDA held the demonstration with the lawmakers to protest the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)