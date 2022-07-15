- A Muni bus and a pickup truck were in a collision early Friday morning in the Upper Haight. The collision happened at Haight and Cole streets around 4:37 a.m., and both drivers and one passenger were evaluated at the scene and released by medics without serious injuries. [KRON4]
- A San Francisco firefighter was injured early Friday after falling down an elevator shaft at a home under construction. Firefighters were responding to a fire on Sea Cliff Avenue near Baker Beach. [KTVU / NBC Bay Area]
- Due to low vaccine supplies, Santa Clara County is doing an invite-only approach for doling out its monkeypox vaccine. [NBC Bay Area]
- The California Senate already passed a bill three years ago mandating access to abortion pills at all UC and Cal State campuses, and now San Jose State plans to meet the requirement by January 1. [KTVU]
- The SF school board and the new superintendent of the district, Matt Wayne, are having a meeting Sunday morning to discuss the path forward with regard to student performance, and the priorities of the district, after a tumultuous two years. [Chronicle]
- Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit that led to the Supreme Court's decision allowing gay marriage, spoke at Manny's Thursday night, expressing his fear that the current court will try to overturn that decision. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo via Citizen