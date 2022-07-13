- Airbnbs are again thriving across the city, and the neighborhood with the most active listings is the Upper Haight. A new Chronicle investigation finds a high concentration of Airbnbs in the Haight, and also in the Castro and Dolores Heights, which some residents say is changing the character of their neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
- 229 Bay Area Tesla workers are losing their jobs because of Elon Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy. The workers are all in the auto-assistant program, and some have the option of moving to the Tesla office in Buffalo, NY. [KRON4]
- A 15-year-old girl was abducted from a San Luis Obispo County home and taken to Mexico earlier this month, the night before her family was set to celebrate her quinceañera, by a 38-year-old Victorville man who had posed as a teenage boy on social media for months. The girl was found 10 days later in Tijuana and reunited with her family, and the man has been arrested. [Bay Area News Group]
- District Attorney Brooke Jenkins toured the Tenderloin on Tuesday and vowed to prosecute more drug dealers and end the era of open-air drug sales and use in the neighborhood. [KTVU]
- Summer tourists to Yosemite are disappointed by the smoke-blotted skies and unhealthy air being caused by the Washburn Fire, which has reached 3,500 acres at the southern end of the park. [Chronicle]
- The rise in the BA.5 of Omicron is prompting calls for broader second-booster-shot eligibility. [NBC Bay Area]
- USF political science professor James Taylor says that the new January 6th Committee testimony suggests that President Trump was under no illusions about the fact that he lost the 2020 election, and he was trying to "set an agenda to try to prevent losing legally." [CBS SF]
Photo: Darwin Bell