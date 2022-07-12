- A huge win for SF City Attorney David Chiu in his opioid “public menace” lawsuit, as he got a $58 million settlement out of two pharmaceutical giants. But Walgreens is the big target here, and they are the last remaining defendant in the opioid case whose closing arguments continued today. [Reuters]
- Laguna Honda hospital is cutting 120 beds, as its punishments for regulatory failures continue. The Examiner acquired an internal letter from interim CEO Dr. Roland Pickens explaining that state and federal authorities “will require Laguna Honda to reduce all rooms with three patients to no more than two patients per room. The change of ‘triples’ to ‘doubles’ means a reduction of 120 beds.” [Examiner]
- Governor Gavin Newsom is off on a trip to Washington D.C., and hmmmm, it just happens to be while President Biden is out of the country. “This is Gavin Newsom building his national brand for whatever opportunities might come up in the future,” says UC San Diego political science professor Thad Kousser. [NBC Bay Area]
- An unnamed man set himself on fire last night outside a Lucky Supermarket in Concord; he has second-degree burns on 60% of his body and he may not survive. [Chronicle]
- The Hells Angels hope to have the memorial service for their recently deceased leader Sonny Barger at Oakland Coliseum. [Oaklandside]
- A hilarious Freudian fuck-up today in a break during the January 6 hearings, as former U.S. ambassador John Bolton slipped on CNN and said, “As someone who has helped plan coups de etat — not here but, you know, other places…” [crazy ass moments in american politics via Twitter]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist