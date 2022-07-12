- Some sort of tense situation unfolded just before 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Kaiser emergency room in Santa Clara, and patients and hospital personnel were being told to stay away from the hospital until further notice. A threatening or otherwise inciting individual has now been detained and the situation was resolved, but police haven't offered further details. [KRON4]
- The Washburn Fire burning inside Yosemite National Park is up to 3,221 acres and containment was down Tuesday morning to 22%, from 25% on Monday. Fire crews are trying to keep the fire out of Wawona, which is known for the Wawona Hotel and the Pioneer Yosemite Campground Reservation. [KRON4 / InciWeb]
- The superintendent of the park says there was no lightning the day the fire began, on July 7, so it's believed to be a "human-start" fire. [East Bay Times]
- The person fatally shot in Potrero Hill on Saturday has been identified as 21-year-old Jameel Price. [Bay City News]
- Authorities in Santa Rosa are looking for a driver responsible for a hit-and-run on Sunday night that left one female pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. [CBS SF]
- The Port of San Francisco is set to approve a big new redevelopment project at Piers 38-40, the estimated costs for which have risen steeply since the project was first proposed. [SF Business Times]
- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reaffirmed a federal law that protects healthcare providers in anti-abortion states when it comes to performing abortion procedures for emergency reasons. [The Hill]
Photo: Josh Bean