  • A fatal shooting Saturday evening in Potrero Hill left one man dead, marking SF's 26th homicide of the year to date. The SFPD is investigating the shooting, which took place around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Dakota and 23rd streets. [CBS SF]
  • The giant sequoias in Mariposa Grove, in Yosemite National Park, appear to have been saved from the Washburn Fire. [Chronicle]
  • The new and very infectious BA.2.75 subvariant of Omicron is minorly present in Bay Area wastewater samples and could become a problem, however BA.5 is still the dominant one right now. [CBS SF]
  • A Los Angeles man, 25-year-old Ahking Anderson, is in Oakland facing charges of child sex trafficking for allegedly trafficking a teen girl from Oakland in multiple cities. [East Bay Times]
  • Investigators believe a large group of ne'er-do-wells has been breaking into schools in Richmond, busting through windows with baseball bats and vandalizing school property inside. [KTVU]
  • Due to weak sales across its brands, Gap. Inc. CEO and president Sonia Syngal is stepping down from the role after just two years. [CBS SF]
  • Another French bulldog theft, this one in San Jose, happened over the weekend, and the owner is hoping the public can help locate the dog. [KTVU]
  • New District 6 SF Supervisor Matt Dorsey has COVID.

Photo: Darwin Bell