- A fatal shooting Saturday evening in Potrero Hill left one man dead, marking SF's 26th homicide of the year to date. The SFPD is investigating the shooting, which took place around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Dakota and 23rd streets. [CBS SF]
- The giant sequoias in Mariposa Grove, in Yosemite National Park, appear to have been saved from the Washburn Fire. [Chronicle]
- The new and very infectious BA.2.75 subvariant of Omicron is minorly present in Bay Area wastewater samples and could become a problem, however BA.5 is still the dominant one right now. [CBS SF]
- A Los Angeles man, 25-year-old Ahking Anderson, is in Oakland facing charges of child sex trafficking for allegedly trafficking a teen girl from Oakland in multiple cities. [East Bay Times]
- Investigators believe a large group of ne'er-do-wells has been breaking into schools in Richmond, busting through windows with baseball bats and vandalizing school property inside. [KTVU]
- Due to weak sales across its brands, Gap. Inc. CEO and president Sonia Syngal is stepping down from the role after just two years. [CBS SF]
- Another French bulldog theft, this one in San Jose, happened over the weekend, and the owner is hoping the public can help locate the dog. [KTVU]
- New District 6 SF Supervisor Matt Dorsey has COVID.
I tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. I will be sheltering in place until my symptoms subside and I test negative. This is a reminder that the virus is still affecting our community and spreading across the City. Remember to get vaccinated, get your booster and be safe— Matt Dorsey (@mattdorsey) July 11, 2022
Photo: Darwin Bell