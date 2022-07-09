- A local 72-year-old woman with dementia and diabetes was safely found by police after having gone missing earlier this week. The Pittsburg Police Department did not provide the woman's last name, nor did police specify when she was seen. [KRON4]
- Newly appointed SF DA Brooke Jenkins's first meeting with staffers was allegedly "icy" and had some "insane" moments. Meeting attendees noted that Jenkins opened her remarks by stating that she still cares about Boudin hires and no one should expect to be fired, but could be "reshuffled" into new roles; Jenkins was also accompanied by Andrea Bruss, who serves as Mayor Breed's deputy chief of staff, throughout the duration of the 20-minute meeting. [SFGate]
- The newly renovated and renamed Tina Keker Playground in North Beach dedication has officially opened. [Hoodline]
- ICYMI: Sunday Streets is coming to Valencia Street this weekend on Sunday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Valencia Street between Duboce Avenue and 26th Street. [Mission Local]
- The Washburn Fire burning has now grown to over 703 acres in size and has caused hundreds of people who were staying in a campground, cabins and a historic hotel in Yosemite to be evacuated. [CBS News Bay Area]
- Deforestation in the Amazon is currently set at its quickest pace in over a decade. [Mongabay]
- As the country dissolved into chaos — spurred on by gas shortages, astronomical rates of inflation and political turmoil — protesters in Sri Lanka stormed the prime minister's house Friday... and some were photographed chilling in his pool. [Associated Press]
