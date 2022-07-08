- CAL FIRE officials ordered evacuations Friday afternoon after a vegetation fire — which is now labeled as the Armsby Fire — broke out off Armsby and Sleep Valley roads. CAL FIRE's Santa Clara unit is currently battling the fast-moving grassfire; evacuations were ordered aroud 1:30 p.m. from Armsby Road to Sycamore Avenue, Hardy Lane, and Tohara Way and there's currently an evacuation center erected at the Morgan Hill Community Center. [Mercury News]
- A man and woman were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a home in South San Francisco. Police responded to a welfare check Thursday night shortly before 8 p.m. on Chestnut Avenue and, upon arriving, found the two people dead in the residence; investigators on the case have said it appears a murder-suicide occurred after a possible domestic dispute. [KRON4]
- SF's largest landlord is threatening to evict tenants organizing around new tenants' rights, notifying its residents that they will be violating new terms of their lease for doing so. [Mission Local]
- The Castro will soon have a dumpling eatery; Dumpling Kitchen is expected to move into the Papi Rico space, which closed in 2019, at 544 Castro Street in the coming weeks. [Hoodline]
- Don't forget: There's a two-lane closure of northbound Highway 101 into Marin set for Friday through Monday, so expect massive traffic delays if you're planning on traveling along that section of the roadway. [KRON4]
- Trick Dog's new bar menu that debuted today has a poetic bend to it. [Eater SF]
- The Washburn Fire in Yosemite continues to burn and threaten giant sequoias located in the park; the park's entrance on Highway 41 is now closed. [ABC7]
- In wake of Elon Musk officially announcing his plans to withdraw his $44B bid to purchase Twitter, an essay today in the New York Times serves as a poignant reminder that Musk's oftentimes lofty, unrealistic dreams can spell disaster (and mistreatment) for those who work for his companies. [NYT]
Photo: Gett Images/SchofieldImages