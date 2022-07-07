- Governor Gavin Newsom is on vacation with his family in Montana — which is a state to which official travel is banned for California employees due to its policies that are discriminatory to LGBTQ people. A spokesperson said, "We don’t legislate where people vacation." [CalMatters]
- Also, a new poll suggests Newsom would have a slight edge in a general election against Donald Trump in 2024. [KTVU]
- A 19-year-old from Vallejo, Tyler Ingersoll, is clinging to life with traumatic brain injuries after being struck by a car during a huge sideshow on Sunday night. [KTVU]
- With crude oil prices dropping, the price for a gallon of gas in the Bay Area may finally drop back below $6. [CBS SF]
- A new study finds that lower-income communities are more negatively impacted by wildfire smoke pollution than wealthier communities, and are less likely to be able to control their indoor air environments. [Chronicle]
- 20 climate activists were arrested in yet another protest at the Wells Fargo corporate headquarters in downtown SF on Monday, ahead of an annual shareholder meeting. [CBS SF]
- Buh-bye, Boris Johnson. [New York Times]
Photo: Office of the Governor/Twitter