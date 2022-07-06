Dilbert cartoonist and East Bay resident Scott Adams is at it again on Twitter, this time saying that the only options for parents of "broken" teens and young men (like the Highland Park shooter) is to "watch people die," or "kill your own son." It's not clear how literally he means this, but he's relating this to the 2018 overdose death of his stepson, about whom he writes, "I was relieved he took no one else with him." [East Bay Times]

In keeping with her institutionalist bent, Senator Dianne Feinstein may or may not be among the several Democrats who oppose lifting the filibuster rule in the Senate in order to pass abortion-rights legislation. Sigh. [Chronicle]

The young couple found dead in a home in Oakland's Adams Point neighborhood on Monday after a welfare check have been identified as 27-year-old Christian Abrica and 25-year-old Francisca Perez Mendoza, and the cause of death is believed to be murder-suicide. [KTVU]

A swimmer is in critical condition after being struck by a boat near the Inverness Yacht Club in Tomales Bay on July 4. [SFGate]

Basically because of a dismissive tweet-reply by Elon Musk, whose own trans child has recently disowned him, Twitter came under fire this week for allowing the deadname of actor Elliot Page to become a trending topic. [East Bay Times]

24-year-old Berkeley tapas restaurant César is closing July 23, but the owners say they are in the final stages of securing a new location after their eviction by neighbor and landlord Chez Panisse. [Hoodline]

The former BrainWash laundromat-cafe building on Folsom Street, which was converted into four office suites in 2018 and failed to get flipped by its new owner, has returned to the market and has had a recent reduction. [Socketsite]

The Fed looks like it will be hiking interest rates again shortly. [New York Times]

