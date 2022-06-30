- The Rices Fire in Nevada County grew a little over 100 acres since Wednesday, but firefighters seem to be holding it at 900 acres. The fire, burning west of Nevada City, has only burned one structure so far, and 300 or so residents remain evacuated. [Chronicle]
- Following the introduction of a resolution that would keep several Oakland schools open that were slated for closure, the Oakland school board voted for a third time Wednesday night to move forward with all the closures. The vote was 4-2, and the board said the reason was declining enrollment and severe budget constraints. [NBC Bay Area]
- The body of a missing Oakland teenager, 18-year-old Zoe Hunt who had last been seen on June 14, was found about a week later. Oakland police confirm that Alameda police found Hunt's body in a harbor off Alameda on June 20. [East Bay Times]
- Police in Pacifica, one of the only Bay Area towns that permits "safe and sane" fireworks, say they will be cracking down on all illegal fireworks this holiday weekend. [CBS SF]
- North Lake Tahoe is ditching a traditional fireworks show this year, somewhat controversially, and instead will be hosting an LED drone show. [Chronicle]
- The artist of large-eyed portraits of women and children, Margaret Keane, who famously sued her ex-husband for taking credit for work — a story told in Tim Burton's Big Eyes — has died at the age of 94 at her Napa home. [CNN]
- ...And, not that we should have hoped for anything else, but the conservatives on the Supreme Court struck one last blow on their way out the door for the summer, limiting the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to enforce the Clean Air Act, handing another victory to Trumpian Republican dystopia. [Associated Press]
